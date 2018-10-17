Saginaw Area Airfield Getting New Runway

H.W. Browne Airport file photo

Saginaw County’s Harry  W.  Browne Airport will see a major improvement. County commissioners, Tuesday, approved a runway upgrade with lighting improvements at the field in Buena Vista Township.

The project will cost $880,000 with the federal government paying 90% of the cost or $792,000. The state of Michigan will pay $48,000 with the county’s share at $40,000.

The federal contract requires Saginaw County to keep the airfield open for 20-years or be forced to repay previous federal aviation grants for the airport.

