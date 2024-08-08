Saginaw African Culture Festival Celebration This Weekend

The 56th annual Saginaw African Cultural Festival gets underway this weekend at Morely School Park.

Organizers say this year’s festival theme will be “Imani” which means faith, “to believe with all our hearts in our people, our parents, our teachers, our leaders, and the righteousness and victory of our struggle.”

Touted as one of the longest running cultural festivals in the nation, this year’s celebration will feature community health discussions and presentations, music, games, art, educational activities for both children and adults, and a variety of vendors.

The festival runs Friday through Sunday at 2601 Lapeer Avenue.