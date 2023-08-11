Saginaw African Cultural Festival Kicks of at Morely School Park

The 55th annual Saginaw African Cultural Festival gets underway Friday at Morley School Park.

Organizers say this year’s festival theme will be “Kuumba” which means “Creativity; To do as much as we can to leave our community more beautiful and beneficial than we inherited it.”

Touted as one of the longest running cultural festivals in the nation, this year’s celebration will feature community health discussions and presentations, music, games, art, educational activities for both children and adults, and a variety of vendors.

The festival begins with an opening ceremony at 1:00 p.m. Friday, and runs through Sunday at 2601 Lapeer Avenue.