Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announce divorce after 13 years

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are calling it quits.

The actors announced in an Instagram story on Friday that they had filed for divorce last year after 13 years of marriage.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage,” they said in statements shared on their Instagram accounts on April 5.

Fisher, 48, and Cohen, 52, married on March 15, 2010. They share three children.

“We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change,” they added. “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

The pair first met in 2001 at a party in Sydney, Australia. They got engaged in 2004 and welcomed their first child, Olive, in October 2007. Following a six-year engagement, they married in a private ceremony in March 2010. Their second daughter Eluda was born in 2010 and their son, Montgomery, was born in 2015.

The couple celebrated 20 years together in December 2021 with touching tributes to one another on social media.

The news of their split comes a week after Rebel Wilson revealed that the “Borat” star is the actor she refers to as “a massive a**hole” in her upcoming memoir, “Rebel Rising.”

Baron Cohen has denied Wilson’s claims.