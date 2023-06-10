Russian state media says U.S. citizen has been detained on drug charges

A Russian state news agency said Saturday that an American citizen had been detained in Moscow earlier in the week and has now been arrested “in the case of organizing the sale of drugs.”

The Russian state news agency, Interfax, identified the American as Lika Michael Travis. The Associated Press reported his name as Michael Travis Leake. Interfax described Travis as a paratrooper and musician. It is unknown why he is in Russia but it was reported he has lived in the country for more than a decade.

Interfax reported that the Khamovnichesky court of Moscow, Russia told them that Travis is “accused of “organizing a drug sales business with the involvement of young people.” The Associated Press reported he sold mephedrone.

The State Department said that they are monitoring reports of Travis’ arrest, but did not confirm that he had been arrested. The department said they would not comment further “due to privacy considerations.”

“When a U.S. citizen is detained overseas, the Department pursues consular access as soon as possible and works to provide all appropriate consular assistance,” the department told CBS News.