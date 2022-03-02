Russian flights banned from U.S. airspace amid Ukraine invasion

▶ Watch Video: “We are ready, we are united,” Biden says of response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday during his State of the Union address the U.S. will close American skies to Russian flights. The move, which U.S. officials had been considering for several days, is part of the administration’s efforts to isolate the country as it attacks Ukraine.

The ban applies to Russian aircraft and airlines, which will not be allowed to enter or use U.S. airspace by the end of Wednesday. It will affect cargo, charter and passenger flights, effectively blocking all commercial and civil aircraft, according to authorities.

The announcement followed in the footsteps of European allies and was met with applause Tuesday from those watching President Biden speak in the chamber.

“Putin has unleashed violence and chaos,” Mr. Biden said, referring to the Russian president. “But while he may make gains on the battlefield, he will pay a continuing high price over the long run.”

After Russia began its invasion of Ukraine last week, Mr. Biden announced a slew of sanctions aimed at deterring further aggression by Putin.

The president reiterated Tuesday that U.S. forces will not fight in Ukraine but are in Europe to defend NATO allies in the event Putin orders his forces to move westward.

“As I have made crystal clear, the United States and our allies will defend every inch of territory that is NATO territory with the full force of our collective power,” he said.

Melissa Quinn, Nancy Cordes and Sarah Lynch Baldwin contributed to this article.