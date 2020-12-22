Russia sanctions EU over response to poisoning of Navalny

▶ Watch Video: Alexey Navalny describes the poisoning ordeal he says Vladimir Putin perpetrated

Russia on Tuesday slapped sanctions on European Union officials over their response to the poisoning of Alexey Navalny, saying the opposition leader had a persecution complex and “compares himself to Jesus.” Moscow summoned several senior EU diplomats before announcing the new travel bans in response to what it said were “confrontational” sanctions imposed by the bloc in October.

The foreign ministry said Moscow “decided to expand the list of representatives of EU member states and institutions who will be denied entry to Russia.”

The announcement came a day after Navalny, 44, said he had impersonated an official in the Kremlin’s Security Council and extracted an admission of guilt from a toxins expert with the FSB security service.

In a video of the conversation published by Navalny, the alleged FSB agent says agents placed poison in Navalny’s underwear in August.

The anti-corruption campaigner was flown for treatment to Germany where labs concluded he was poisoned with Novichok, a Soviet-designed nerve agent.

His video racked up more than 13 million views in 24 hours and social media was abuzz with memes featuring Navalny’s underpants.

12 million views in less than 24 hours for @Navalny‘s video where he calls up the FSB officer and gets him to spill his guts about Navalny’s assassination operation. Now with English subtitles https://t.co/oUDXNirv3J — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) December 22, 2020

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman on Tuesday described Navalny as a “sick” man who was suffering from “delusions of persecution” and also exhibited “traits of megalomania.”

“They say he compares himself to Jesus,” said Dmitry Peskov, adding the opposition leader had a “Freudian” fixation on his own crotch.

Police later on Tuesday detained prominent filmmaker Vitaly Mansky outside the FSB headquarters in central Moscow where he staged a one-man rally holding a pair of blue underpants.

Authorities also hit back against Navalny’s supporters. His top ally Lyubov Sobol was detained late Monday and spent hours at a police station before being released.

Observers said it was difficult to estimate how far-reaching the fallout of Navalny’s claims would be.

“This is a political Chernobyl,” said prominent commentator Yulia Latynina, referring to the 1986 nuclear disaster in Soviet Ukraine.

“After this the system cannot exist in its current form,” she wrote in the opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta.

Ivan Zhdanov, the head of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Fund, told AFP that Navalny’s allies planned to launch a formal complaint with the FSB on Tuesday.

The FSB has described the phone call as “fake” and said it would not have been possible without the support of foreign intelligence services.

Last week Putin rejected reports the FSB had poisoned Navalny, saying that if the security services had wanted to poison the opposition politician, “they would have taken it to the end.”

Putin, himself a former KGB officer, hailed at the weekend Russia’s “courageous” spies and thanked them for protecting the country from “external and internal threats.”

Some analysts said Navalny’s claims raised fresh questions about the professionalism of Russia’s security services.

“Intelligence 101: always insist on calling back, never simply take a call from someone you do not recognize,” said Wolfgang Ischinger, chairman of the Munich Security Conference

This, he quipped, was “apparently not being taught in FSB graduate school”.

Tuesday’s counter sanctions were announced after Moscow summoned diplomats from Germany, France and Sweden, the three countries where labs have said Navalny was poisoned with Novichok.

The findings resulted in EU sanctions against several Russian officials in October, including the head of the FSB.

A German foreign ministry source said the counter measures were “unjustified.”

“We continue to call on Russia to clarify the use of a chemical weapon on Russian territory against a Russian citizen,” the source told AFP.

“Russia has shown no willingness to do so.”

Navalny collapsed during a flight from Siberia to Moscow in August.

“I said to the flight attendant, and I kind of shocked him with my statement, ‘Well, I was poisoned and I’m gonna die.’ And I immediately lay down on– onto his feet,” Navalny told “60 Minutes” in October.

Navalny collapsed with no pain but knowing he was dying.

“Actually, every cell of your body just are telling you that, ‘Body, we are done,'” he told “60 Minutes.”

He was hospitalized in Omsk before being transported to Berlin.

The person Navalny identified as an FSB agent was heard in the video saying the security services had not expected the pilot to make an emergency landing in Omsk.

He said that if the flight had been allowed to continue, Navalny would not have survived.