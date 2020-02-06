WSGW Rush Limbaugh Support
Since Rush Limbaugh made the announcement that he will be seeking treatment for lung cancer, there has been an outpouring of support from listeners and fans across the country.
Many listeners have asked for the best way to share their well wishes with Rush, and in response, a dedicated page has been added to RushLimbaugh.com.
Rush Limbaugh fans who would like to send their well wishes and notes of support can share their messages directly with him by visiting the webpage linked below:
Special Notes for Rush