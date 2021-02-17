Rush Limbaugh Passes Away
Getty Images: Win McNamee / Staff
It is with great sadness to inform you that WSGW-AM host Rush Limbaugh passed away today, February 17, after a long and brave battle with lung cancer.
Given how timeless and insightful Rush’s commentary is, his producers were able to pull segments relevant for the relevant news cycle and allow us to feature the best of Rush for the immediate time being.
WSGW-AM will continue with this transitional programming until our audience is prepared to say good-bye. Our long-term plan will be shared with you soon.
Today, we will mourn together respectfully and celebrate the incredible life of Rush with his millions of loyal listeners. Be sure to listen to WSGW-AM today as we air a three-hour tribute in Rush’s regular time slot.