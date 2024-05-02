Rosie O’Donnell joining cast of “And Just Like That…”

▶ Watch Video: “Sex and the City” turns 20

Rosie O’Donnell revealed on social media Wednesday that she is joining the cast of the “Sex and the City” spinoff “And Just Like That…”

O’Donnell shared a photo of a script for season three, episode one of the Max show, revealing her character’s name is Mary. Other than the fact that the show’s longtime writer and director Michael Patrick King is at the helm of the episode, the image doesn’t reveal much about O’Donnell’s inclusion in the show.

Max, the streaming platform formerly known as HBO, announced in August 2023 that the show would be returning for a season three.

While there were four main characters in “Sex in the City” – played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall – Cattrall did not return for the spinoff, except for a small cameo from her Samantha Jones character at the end of season two.

“Sex and the City,” which aired on HBO 1998 to 2004, followed the lives of four friends living in New York City as they navigate love relationships. The spinoff show, which first aired in 2021, continues to follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte’s lives and all the new people in them.

In the current “And Just Like That…” universe, Miranda is exploring her sexuality and dates a nonbinary comedian named Che Diaz, played by Sara Ramirez. It was announced earlier this year that Ramirez would not return for season three, which is set to premiere in 2025, Variety first reported.

Season two ended with Miranda and Che breaking up, Carrie putting her relationship with longtime flame Aidan on pause and heading to the beach with new friend Seema, and Charlotte continuing to navigate being a working mom.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon also shared shots of their season three scripts on social media Wednesday, with Parker writing, “Here. We. Go.”