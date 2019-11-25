Rosebush Attorney Seeks New Trial
Joshua Michael Rosebush (source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Department)
A hearing is being held Monday, November 25 to determine if a man who shot a Saginaw Township police officer will get a new trial.
Joshua Rosebush shot Jeff Koenig in the early morning of January 22, leading to a multi-county manhunt. He was apprehended the same day in Shiawassee County.
Rosebush was convicted on 26 charges October 4. His lawyer has filed a motion for a new trial, which will be heard at 1:30 p.m.
Rosebush was scheduled to be sentenced November 6, but that has been pushed back to Wednesday, November 27.