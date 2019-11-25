      Weather Alert

Rosebush Attorney Seeks New Trial

Michael Percha
Nov 25, 2019 @ 7:53am
Joshua Michael Rosebush (source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Department)

A hearing is being held Monday, November 25 to determine if a man who shot a Saginaw Township police officer will get a new trial.

Joshua Rosebush shot Jeff Koenig in the early morning of January 22, leading to a multi-county manhunt. He was apprehended the same day in Shiawassee County.

Rosebush was convicted on 26 charges October 4. His lawyer has filed a motion for a new trial, which will be heard at 1:30 p.m.

Rosebush was scheduled to be sentenced November 6, but that has been pushed back to Wednesday, November 27.

Popular Posts
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
Listen to the Mrs.
U of M Football
The Success Of Bay City's Uptown Project Has Developers Looking To The East
100.5 and 790 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.COM: Programming Changes
Sports News