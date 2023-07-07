Roscommon County Officer On Leave Following Shooting Incident Wednesday, Suspect Dead
An officer involved shooting in Roscommon County left one man dead Wednesday night.
According to Michigan State Police, an officer from the Denton Township Police Department and a Roscommon County sheriff’s Deputy responded to a wellness check in Prudenville around 10:42 p.m. Authorities say they found 53-year-old Barry Eugene Phillips outside his home with a gun. The officers tried to negotiate with Phillips, but police say he went back inside and returned with a long gun and pointed it at the officers. The Denton Township officer reportedly then fired his weapon, hitting Phillips. Police say Phillips was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The officer was placed on administrative leave, following department protocol, and State Police are investigating the incident.