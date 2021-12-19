      Weather Alert

Room & Board Rates to Increase at SVSU

Ann Williams
Dec 19, 2021 @ 7:46am
Room and board is going up an average of 2.5% at Saginaw Valley State University over the next two academic years. The SVSU Board of Control approved the increase Friday.

Incoming freshman living in the First Year Suites or one of the Living Centers will pay $11,892 for their room and meal plan in the fall, and $12,170 in the fall of 2023. Currently, freshman pay $11,606 for the year.

The rate for returning students will range from $4,950 to $8,400, with an additional charge for meal plans. The university said some of the increase is for WiFi improvements in the residence halls.

SVSU has been ranked number one among public universities in the country in the annual “best dorms” ratings by the publication “Niche” for three consecutive years.

