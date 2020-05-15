Rollover Crash Kills One in Tuscola County
(Alpha Media file photo)
One man is dead following a rollover crash in Tuscola County on Wednesday, May 13.
Police say a 27-year-old resident of Arbela Township was driving north on Barkley Rd. near Birch Run Rd. around 3:40 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, rolling it several times. The man was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were no other occupants in the vehicle. Police believe speed may be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
The man’s name hasn’t been released at this time.