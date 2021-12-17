Roger Stone says he invoked 5th Amendment before January 6 committee

▶ Watch Video: Alex Jones and Roger Stone subpoenaed in Capitol riot probe

Trump ally Roger Stone said he pleaded the Fifth Amendment in response to every question asked by the January 6 select committee during his deposition Friday.

After the deposition, Stone slammed the inquiry as “witch hunt 3.0” to reporters. He claimed he wasn’t on the Ellipse or a part of the march to the Capitol on January 6, and denied he was involved in the “illegal and politically counterproductive” activities of that day. What “disturbs” him, he said, is the investigation into his activities on January 5.

“I don’t like to see the criminalization of constitutionally protected political activity. I think it is a slippery slope,” he said.

Roger Stone, former adviser to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, departs after a meeting with the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol deposition in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Stone was subpoenaed by the committee last month as a part of the committee’s investigation into pro-Trump rallies leading up to the January 6 assault on the Capitol. Stone is fundraising off his situation, urging supporters in an email to help him out financially.

“Because of the many death threats against me and my family generated by the constant smears in the media the professional security protection I need to travel to Washington, attend the Committee session and return home will cost over $10,000,” he said in the email. “The lawyers I need to advise me to avoid this latest attempt to set me up and destroy me will cost another $25,000. The Democrats know their last attempt to destroy me left my wife and I broke battered and exhausted. Now they are at it again- all because I resisted their pressure to testify falsely against President Trump in the Mueller witch-hunt!”

Earlier this week, the House voted to recommend criminal contempt charges for former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who defied a subpoena to appear before the committee.