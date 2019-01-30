Rock the Hill to Rock Bay City This Summer

This August, Maier and Associates will present a weekend of music in Bay City with Rock the Hill.

The concerts, featuring classic rock legend Foreigner on August 9 and modern rock bands Theory of a Deadman, Puddle of Mud, Saliva and Trapt on August 10, will benefit local charities Safe Harbor and Just for Kids.

Safe Harbor provides meals for about 200 people weekly and around 25,000 pounds of food to needy people every month. Just for Kids provides students, who do good works in their communities, opportunities to succeed.

The shows will take place at Bay City’s Veterans Memorial Park. A one day sale event takes place February 23 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. with ticket sales for $20 dollars for both days and VIP tickets for $45 for the August 9 show and $40 for August 10. After February 23, general admission is $30. A $5 service fee is charged per ticket. Tickets can be purchased at Prime Brother Furniture on Euclid Ave. and Graff Chevrolet on Wilder Rd. in Bay City or at Rico’s Authentic Mexican Take Out on Bay Rd. in Saginaw.

Sponsors for the shows include Soaring Eagle, Saganing Eagles Landing, Graff Chevrolet of Bay City, Fabiano Brothers and Pepsi.

More information can be found at www.baycityconcerts.com.