Robert Durst, New York real estate heir convicted of murder, dead at 78

Robert Durst, the New York City real estate heir who was convicted of murdering his friend Susan Berman, has died in prison, his attorney confirmed to CBS News. He was 78.

His attorney, Chip Lewis, said the death was believed to be due to “natural causes associated with the litany of medical issues we had repeatedly reported to the court over the last couple of years.”

Durst was convicted in September and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in October. Durst was believed to have killed Berman at her Los Angeles-area home in 2000 to prevent her from incriminating him in the 1982 disappearance of his wife, Kathie. After decades as an unsolved case, Durst was just charged with his wife’s murder in October.

Robert Durst takes the stand on August 9, 2021, in his trial on murder charges for the 2000 shooting death of his friend Susan Berman. Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Durst was acquitted in 2001 in the killing of another friend in Galveston, Texas.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.