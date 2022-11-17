WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Roadwork Underway in Saginaw, City Asks for Patience

By News Desk
November 17, 2022 4:00AM EST
The city of Saginaw is working on a few roads Thirsday, November 17.

West bound Williams between South Michigan and South Hamilton, plus north bound south Michigan between Stephens and Williams will each require a lane closure as city crews work on water line extensions in both locations from 7:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. South Baum Street between Federal and Janes avenues will be completely closed until December 5 as crews repair a roof in the area.

Residents are asked to bypass these areas and remain patient while work is underway.

