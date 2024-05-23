Road Restrictions Lifted for Memorial Day Weekend Travel

The Michigan Department of Transportation is lifting restrictions on a number of road construction projects during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Starting at 3:00 p.m. this Friday and continuing until 6:00 a.m. next Tuesday, 85 out of 154 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed. While motorists will see suspended operations in most MDOT work zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.

AAA estimates more than 1.3 million Michigan residents are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, a four percent increase from last year.

Motorists are reminded to buckle up, stay alert and avoid distractions at all times when driving.

In Central Michigan and the Thumb:

I-475, Genesee County, has one southbound lane open from Davison Road to Carpenter Road. Northbound I-475 will remain closed and detoured.

M-20, Isabella County, has one lane open in each direction from US-127 to Mission Street.

M-20, Isabella County, has one lane open in each direction west of Mt. Pleasant from Winn Road to Vandecar Road with temporary traffic signals.

M-25 (7th Street), Bay County, has one westbound lane open between Madison Avenue and Veterans Memorial Bridge.

M-30, Gladwin County, is closed over the Tobacco River. Traffic will be detoured via Curtis Road, M-18, and Dale Road back to M-30. Truck traffic will be detoured via US-10, M-18, and M-61 back to M-30.

M-46, Sanilac County, is closed in Sandusky from Dawson Street to Campbell Road. Traffic is detoured via Dawson Street, Argyle Street, North Elk Street, M-19, Miller Road, and Campbell Road. One lane of westbound M-46 is open through the work zone for local access.

M-54, Genessee County, is closed at the M-54 (Dort Highway)/Court Street intersection. Northbound M-54 traffic will be detoured via Lapeer Road, Center Road, and Robert T. Longway Boulevard back to M-54. Southbound traffic will be detoured via Robert T. Longway Boulevard, Center Road, and Lapeer Road back to M-54.

M-61, Gladwin County, has one lane open in each direction east of M-30 with temporary traffic signals.

M-142, Huron County, is closed in Bad Axe from M-53 and M-19. Traffic is detoured via M-53, Learman Road, and Carpenter Road. One lane of eastbound M-142 is open through the work zone for local access.

US-10, Bay County, has one lane open in each direction at Mackinaw Road west of Bay City.

For more information, contact MDOT Bay Region Communications Representative Caitlyn French at 989-573-1274. Follow the Bay Region on X at www.x.com/MDOT_Bay.