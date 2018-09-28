Road Debate Intensifies In Saginaw County

Seats on the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners are up for  grabs in the November Election including District Six.

That’s where Kyle Harris is running for a second two year term. Harris says the predominantly rural southwest corner of the County that he represents still needs work, especially when it comes to improving roads.

Harris estimates Saginaw County could save anywhere from $10,000 to up  to $500,000 annually as seven or eight other counties  have done by switching to a Road Department, instead of a Road  Commission.  He’d like to see those savings put back into road improvements.

