Road Crews Working on Multiple Projects in Saginaw

The city of Saginaw has a number of street closings starting Monday.

South Michigan between Perry and Stewart will be completely closed for road work until 5:00 P.M. South bound Schaeffer between Weiss and Clark is closed until Friday at 4:00 P.M. One lane of East Genesee between South Weadock and South Park avenues is currently closed until April 26 at 5:00 P.M. and another portion of East Genesee between Perkins and East Remington with one closed until Friday at 4:30.

Please find alternate routes when driving in these areas.