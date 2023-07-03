Road Construction Projects in Midland Set to Begin Wednesday

A number of street reconstruction projects will get underway on Wednesday in Midland.

The City says Ashman Street will be closed to eastbound traffic between Swede Avenue and Waldo Avenue. That project is expected to be completed in October.

Water main replacements will close Helen Street between Manor Drive and Noeske Street, as well as Michigan Street between Washington and Walnut, with an expected completion date sometime in September.

Finally, the City says Waldo Avenue will be closed off to through traffic between Ashman Street and Wheeler for around 3 weeks while crews work on Concept 5 Sewer Improvements.

Detours will be posted at all locations, and residents are asked to exercize caution while driving through the construction zones.