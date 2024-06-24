Road Closures Begin This Week for Dow Championship LPGA Tournament

The City of Midland is warning drivers about road closures and restrictions around the Midland Country Club and Currie Municipal Golf Course as the Dow Championship LPGA Tournament gets underway this week.

Beginning Tuesday at 6 a.m. road closures go into effect for West Sugnet Road, West Saint Andrews Road, Helen Street, and Manor Drive between Eastman avenue and North Saginaw Road. Roadways north of Helen and Manor, but south of Sugnet will also be closed to traffic. The City recommends that people who don’t live in the area or plan on attending the event avoid the area.

Drivers are also reminded that parking on unimproved surfaces like grass is prohibited. Public parking for the event will be available at Dow Diamond with shuttle service to and from the Midland Country Club.