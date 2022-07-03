Riverfront Saginaw Is A Happening Place!

Anticipation is building for the huge Independence Day display over Riverfront Saginaw. It all starts Monday morning with the raising of a giant flag over the Court Street Bridge. Volunteers are needed to report at 9:30 to help raise the flag at 10. Then volunteers are needed again at 4 as Old Glory is lowered.
Evening activities include a flag ceremony at the dock on Ojibway Island about 7:45. A flag will be lowered and be presented to a Purple Heart Veteran. At 8pm a group of vintage aircraft will make four passes over the Riverfront area. Skydivers are tentatively scheduled to descend a few minutes later.
100.5 Newsradio WSGW will air a special hour of patriotic programming beginning at 10:05 and it will also include the soundtrack to the aerial display that begins at 10:15, so be sure to have a radio with you wherever you choose to view the Saginaw Area Fireworks!