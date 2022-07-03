      Weather Alert

Riverfront Saginaw Is A Happening Place!

Dave Maurer
Jul 3, 2022 @ 5:06am

Anticipation is building for the huge Independence Day display over Riverfront Saginaw.  It all starts Monday morning with the raising of a giant flag over the Court Street Bridge.  Volunteers are needed to report at 9:30 to help raise the flag at 10.  Then volunteers are needed again at 4 as Old Glory is lowered.

Evening activities include a flag ceremony at the dock on Ojibway Island about 7:45.  A flag will be lowered and be presented to a Purple Heart Veteran.  At 8pm a group of vintage aircraft will make four passes over the Riverfront area.  Skydivers are tentatively scheduled to descend a few minutes later.

100.5 Newsradio WSGW will air a special hour of patriotic programming beginning at 10:05 and it will also include the soundtrack to the aerial display that begins at 10:15, so be sure to have a radio with you wherever you choose to view the Saginaw Area Fireworks!

