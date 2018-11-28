River Roar Returning to Bay City

Bay City’s River Roar is coming back in 2019.

The popular Formula One power boat races have been a Bay City staple on the Saginaw River for decades, drawing thousands of people each summer and generating millions of dollars in economic activity. However, the racing event was placed on hiatus this past summer as organizers attempted to find corporate sponsorship.

River Roar president Mike Bacigalupo says the past few years have been a challenge getting the event off the ground, though a company approached the organization to get it back in business. Bay City based Real Flavors will the main corporate sponsor for the 2019 event. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Nate and Mary Ida Doan Santa House, the Wenona Park bandshell and the Riverview Discovery Island playground.

Called Rockin’ on the River, the event will take place July 12-14. It will feature a Thursday parade, the Formula One powerboat races throughout the weekend, musical entertainment from Uncle Cracker, The Verve Pipe and Kansas, and a Be Cool Car Cruise and car show. It will also be live streamed and televised on CBS Sports nationally and by several media outlets internationally, potentially reaching up to 780 million viewers.

A website and Facebook page for the event are in the works.