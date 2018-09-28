River Of Time Returns To Bay City This Weekend

River of Time is back for the 28th year with Native American, Colonial, Civil War and World War Two re-enactors from among other periods taking over Bay City’s Veterans Memorial Park this weekend.

Event Chairperson Jan Rau says visitors love to see history come alive. Event hours are 10 to 10 Saturday and 10 to Four Sunday. There’s no charge for admission, but donations are welcomed.

Highlights include President Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address Saturday at Noon and Four and Sunday at Noon. A World War Two plane flyover is planned for Three Saturday afternoon along with a Saginaw River battle at about the same time. The Candlelight Walk through the various encampments starts at Eight Saturday night.