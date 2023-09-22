River of Time Begins at New Location in Saginaw

An annual “living history” event is returning to the Great Lakes Bay Region this weekend, but in a new location.

River of Time, an event which draws hundreds of reenactors who portray historical battles and life as it was across various time periods from the 1600’s to 1900’s, begins today at Johnson’s Giant Pumpkin Farm in Saginaw.

Formerly taking place at Bay City’s Veterans Memorial Park along the Saginaw River, organizers say the new location will allow reenactors to spread out more along Cheboyganing Creek, and offer new opportunities for visitors. In addition to reenactments and historical demonstrations, attendees can enjoy a variety of activities like a petting zoo, corn maze, crafts, horse rides, and more. Vendors will also be selling food and drinks like the popular homemade root beer throughout the weekend.

Admission and parking is free, and the event runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. For more information, visit the Annual River of Time 2023 Facebook page.