“Ring of fire” solar eclipse captured in photos around the world

▶ Watch Video: “Ring of Fire” dazzles onlookers as moon blocks sun in near-total eclipse

Eager skywatchers across the globe were gifted a spectacular annular solar eclipse Thursday morning — and they didn’t pass up the opportunity to document it. Millions of people around the world marveled at the sight, which appeared as a glowing “ring of fire” in the night sky.

Astrophotographers pulled out all the stops to capture stunning images of the celestial phenomenon, which was fully visible in parts of Canada, Greenland, the Arctic Ocean and Siberia, and partially visible for much of the rest of northeastern North America, Greenland, northern Europe and northern Asia.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes directly between the Earth and the sun, completely blocking the sun’s light. During an annular solar eclipse, the moon does not completely cover the sun as it passes, leaving some sunlight visible.

Because the moon appears smaller under these circumstances, it cannot fully block out the sun, forming what’s called a “ring of fire” or “ring of light.”

This was just one of two solar eclipses this year. A total solar eclipse will be visible on December 4.

New York City

An eclipsed sun rises over New York City on June 10, 2021, seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

The sun rises over New York City during a solar eclipse on June 10, 2021, as seen from The Edge observatory deck at The Hudson Yards. NOAM GALAI / Getty Images

The sun rises next to the Statue of Liberty during an annular eclipse on June 10, 2021, in New York City. Gary Hershorn / Getty Images

Germany

Only a small part of the sun is covered by the moon during a partial solar eclipse on June 10, 2021, in North Rhine-Westphalia, Cologne. Henning Kaiser/picture alliance via Getty Images

Delaware

In this handout image provided by NASA, a partial solar eclipse is seen as the sun rises behind the Delaware Breakwater Lighthouse on June 10, 2021, in Lewes, Delaware. Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via Getty Images

London

A partial solar eclipse is seen over the Houses of Parliament on June 10, 2021, in London, England. Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Washington, D.C.

In this handout image provided by NASA, a partial solar eclipse is seen as the sun rises behind the Capitol Building on June 10, 2021, seen from Arlington, Virginia. Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images

Massachusetts

A partial solar eclipse is seen as the sun rises over Scituate Light in Scituate, Massachusetts on June 10, 2021. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Canada

The sun rises behind the skyline during an annular eclipse on June 10, 2021, in Toronto, Canada. Mark Blinch / Getty Images

The moon eclipses the sunrise as hundreds gathered on the eastern beaches of Toronto on June 10, 2021. Steve Russell / Getty Images

Maryland

A partial solar eclipse rises behind clouds, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Arbutus, Maryland. Julio Cortez / AP

Belgium

The solar eclipse is partially observed in Brussels, Belgium on June 10, 2021. Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Long Island

A partial solar eclipse is seen Thursday morning, June 10, 2021, from the beaches of East Hampton, New York. Sophie Lewis

Russia

A bird flies next to a partial solar eclipse in St. Petersburg, Russia, on June 10, 2021. Peter Kovalev/TASS/Getty Images

China

The sun is partially eclipsed as it sets over the horizon in Beijing on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Ng Han Guan / AP

New Jersey

The partial solar eclipse as seen from North Wildwood, New Jersey, on June 10, 2021. Chris Bakley

Kazakhstan