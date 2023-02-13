WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Rihanna dazzles from above at the Super Bowl half time show

By CBS News
February 12, 2023 10:10PM EST
Grammy Award-winning pop star Rihanna delivered a daring performance during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, singing a compilation of her greatest hits surrounded by dancers and at times floating on a platform high above the field. 

Wearing a bright red ensemble with a matching red lipstick, surrounded by dozens of background dancers donning white puffers, the singer performed hits “Where Have You Been,” “We Found Love” and “Rude Boy,” among many others. 

No guest performers joined her on stage.

Her performance has been highly anticipated because it has been nearly seven years since she last performed on stage. She has also not released an album since 2016’s “Anti.” 

Her performance took place during an intense game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. 

