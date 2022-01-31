Rihanna announces first pregnancy with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together. The artists took a walk in New York City, with Rihanna wearing an outfit to show off her baby bump – an open pink puffer coat and long, jeweled necklaces.

The photos were taken in Harlem, where A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, grew up, according to Entertainment Tonight. A source told ET the couple “enjoyed keeping the pregnancy a secret for as long as they could, but they’re thrilled to be able to share the news with their fans.”

Photographer Miles Diggs, who goes by Diggzy, took the photos for Shutterstock. The pictures have gone viral on social media, with Diggzy posting one close-up shot of Rihanna’s stomach.

Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, is not only a singer but a business mogul who became a billionaire at age 33, according to Forbes. She has stakes in her makeup line, Fenty Beauty, and lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.

A$AP Rocky, also 33, is a rapper and producer who is a member of the hip hop collective A$AP Mob. The pair has been dating since 2020, according to ET.

In 2020, Rihanna told British Vogue she wanted to have four kids by the time she was 42 – with or without a partner. “I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives,” she said. “But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

In another 2018 Vogue interview, she spoke out her devotion for her future child. “I’m not gonna be able to take my eyes off my kid,” she said. “I know that already about myself. They’re going to have to force me to hire a nanny.”