      Weather Alert

Ride an Electric Scooter Through Downtown Midland

News Desk
Apr 5, 2021 @ 7:58am
Digital Mitten CEO, Jeff DeHaven, showing off the new Bird scooter (Left) soon coming to Midland, along side his personal e-scooter (right). (Photo credit- Jeff DeHaven, Digital Mitten)

Bird electric scooters have arrived in Midland.

Starting Monday, April 4, residents will be able to take the electric scooters, by Bird Rides, Inc., out for a spin. The scooters will be located mostly in the Downtown district of Midland and on the campus of Northwood University. Anyone interested in taking a ride can simply scan the QR code found on the top of the scooter. It’s one dollar to unlock the scooter and between 10 – 15 cents per minute to ride.

A single charge of the scooter’s battery is enough for a maximum distance of 20 – 30 miles, or roughly two to three hours of driving time. The scooters travel at about 15 – 25 miles an hour. Riders can simply leave a scooter once they reach their destination allowing others to ride from where they left off.

Popular Posts
West Branch Man Dies Following Crash With Semi
City Rescue Mission Opens Donation Center
Saginaw Teacher Receives Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education Award
Thumb Family Raising Money For Face Transplant
COVID-19 Variant P.1 (Brazil) Identified in Bay County
Sports News