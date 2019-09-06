Ribbon Cut For Expanded Saganing Casino Plus Brand New Hotel
Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Leaders from the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe cut the ribbon Friday unveiling a larger Saganing Eagles Landing Casino plus a brand new 148 room hotel near Standish.
Tribal Chief Ronny Ekdahl says the casino has 300 more slot machines, making a total of over 1,200 for the complex. New dining options include The Landing which is the first full service restaurant at the Casino with diverse morning, mid day and evening menus. The Creek Side Lounge will feature an all day menu, cold draft beers and specialty cocktails.
The expansion has created approximately 160 new job openings with some still needing to be filled. Visit sagchip.org to apply for employment.