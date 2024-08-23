RFK Jr. Withdraws From Arizona Ballot

Independent Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks to reporters at the Nassau County Supreme Court in Mineola, N.Y. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, Pool)

PHOENIX (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. withdrew from the ballot in Arizona a day before he and Donald Trump were set to appear miles apart in the Phoenix area.

Kennedy’s withdrawal late Thursday comes as speculation grows that Kennedy could drop his independent presidential bid and endorse the Republican nominee.

Kennedy will speak Friday afternoon in Phoenix about his campaign’s path forward.

Hours later, Trump will hold a rally in neighboring Glendale.

The Trump and Kennedy campaigns have ramped up their compliments to each other and their behind-the-scenes talks in recent weeks.

While Kennedy hasn’t revealed the reason for his speech, it comes as his campaign has faced mounting challenges and dwindling poll numbers.