RFK Jr. endorses Trump, signaling end to presidential campaign

Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is ending his presidential campaign and throwing his support to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

His disclosure that he was ending his candidacy came in a court filing in Pennsylvania, in which he said he was endorsing the former president.

In the filing dated Friday, Kennedy said that “as a result of today’s endorsement of Donald Trump for the office of President of the United States,” he and running mate Nicole Shanahan were withdrawing their petition to appear on Pennsylvania’s presidential ballot.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.