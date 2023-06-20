Reward Offered in Unsolved Saginaw Homicide

Crime Stoppers is looking for information regarding an unsolved murder in Saginaw.

On April 17, 2021 around 8:00 P.M., 16-year-old Carmello Jackson was shot and killed while playing basketball near Holland and Harrison Streets. The Saginaw Major Crime Unit and Michigan State Police detectives are investigating the homicide and are looking for any leads or tips that might assist in solving the crime. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.