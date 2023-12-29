Reward Offered In Three-Year-Old Huron County Murder

Authorities in Huron County are still looking for information in the murder of a 59-year-old man three years ago.

According to the Huron County Sheriff’s Office, Ricky H. Bailey was shot and killed in his home on Rapson Road in Verona Township on December 30, 2020. Police say the suspects were wearing all black with ski masks, leather coats, gloves, and khaki style pants. Bailey’s then-20 and 11-year-old sons were also home at the time, but were unharmed.

In August, police recovered a gun believed to have been used in the homicide that turned up in Chicago, Illinois. Friends and family of Bailey are offering a $9,500 reward for information leading the an arrest. Anyone with information can call (989) 269-6500 or (989) 269-2861.