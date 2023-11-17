Reward Offered in Shooting of Five-Year-Old

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County held a news conference Thursday asking for help finding a suspect who wounded and paralyzed a five-year-old boy.

The incident occurred on May 8, 2021 when occupants of a Chevy Impala shot up a home in the 3000 block of Prospect Street in Flint during a drive by shooting. DeMaryus Clark, nicknamed Pete for his love of the character Spider Man, was shot in the incident while he was sleeping. Now seven years old, Pete must be cared for 24 hours a day.

Surveillance footage during the evening of the shooting shows a 2006 to 2013 body style Impala leaving the scene. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about the incident leading to an arrest of a suspect or suspects. Tips can be made anonymously by calling 1-800-422-JAIL, using the P3 mobile app or visiting P3tips.com.