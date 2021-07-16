      Weather Alert

Reward Offered In Fatal Huron County Hit-and-Run

Michael Percha
Jul 16, 2021 @ 10:43am
An anonymous donor has given the Huron County Sheriff’s Department $2,000 to offer as a reward for tips leading to the arrest of the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

67-year-old Linda Shaw of Elkton died after she was hit just before 6:00 p.m. Monday, July 12 while walking along Campbell Rd. in Chandler Township. The suspect vehicle is believed to have been a black, four-door older model car, driven by a man. Sheriff Kelly Hanson said numerous tips have been coming in.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Huron County Central Dispatch at (989)-269-6421.

