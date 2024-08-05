Reward Offered In Disappearance of Flint Woman

Police in Flint are searching for a 36-year-old woman who went missing in February.

Police say Krissy Janelle Rivette was last seen near Dort Highway and Lippencott Boulevard. She is described as five feet tall, 115 pounds with hazel eyes and light brown hair. Police say she also has a crooked left middle finger.

Anyone with information on Rivette’s whereabouts is asked to call teh Flint Police Department or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. A cash reward of up to $2,500 is offered on information leading to finding her.