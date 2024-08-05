WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Reward Offered In Disappearance of Flint Woman

By News Desk
August 5, 2024 12:30AM EDT
Share
Reward Offered In Disappearance of Flint Woman
(source: Crime Stoppers)

Police in Flint are searching for a 36-year-old woman who went missing in February.

Police say Krissy Janelle Rivette was last seen near Dort Highway and Lippencott Boulevard. She is described as five feet tall, 115 pounds with hazel eyes and light brown hair. Police say she also has a crooked left middle finger.

Anyone with information on Rivette’s whereabouts is asked to call teh Flint Police Department or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. A cash reward of up to $2,500 is offered on information leading to finding her.

Popular Stories

1

Inmate Dies In Midland County Jail
2

Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan Opens New Home
3

Friday Shooting In Burton Leaves Man Dead
4

Two Motorcyclists Hit By Suspected Drunk Driver in Clare
5

Police Arrest Man for Threatening Note On Political Signs in Saginaw Township