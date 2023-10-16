Reward Offered in 2022 Flint Township Murder

Crime Stoppers is looking for information regarding a 2022 homicide.

On July 5, 2022, 18-year-old Alex Madrano was shot and killed at a home in the 3600 block of Aurora Court in Flint Township. The suspect or suspects fired multiple rounds into the home, killing Madrano and wounding a teenager before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. Persons providing information leading to an arrest in the case may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.