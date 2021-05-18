Reward Offered for Wanted Man
(source: Crime Stoppers)
Police are looking for a man they consider to be armed and dangerous.
40-year-old Maurice Goines, who also goes by the names Glenn Franklin Jackson, Las and Lassie, is wanted for first degree home invasion, conspiracy to distribute narcotics, distribution of narcotics and failure to appear for aggravated assault. He also has a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear for DUI.
Goines is 6’1″ and 185 pounds. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest of Goines. He’s suspected of being in either the Flint or Saginaw areas. Please call (800) 422-JAIL if you have any information on his whereabouts.