Reward Offered for Suspects in Buena Vista Off-Duty Officer Shooting
source: Alpha Media Image Library
The National Police Association has announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of those responsible for opening fire on an off-duty police officer in Buena Vista Township just before 6:00 a-m on May 31. The officer, who was in his personal vehicle and not in uniform, was driving east on Lapeer near 25th when he noticed he was being followed by a white Jeep Wrangler. Three or four men were in the Jeep and multiple shots were fired at the officer. He returned fire and was not injured. The vehicle then drove off.
The white Jeep Wrangler is believed to be a newer model. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Michigan State Police Det. Trooper Antonio Taylor at 989-297-8657 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.