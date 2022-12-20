Reward Offered for Probation Violator

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man who has violated probation.

Police in Genesee County say 39-year-old Bay Ahshon Gurd was convicted on charges of delivery of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and dangerous drugs. A warrant for his arrest has been issued. Gurd is five foot nine and 180 pounds. Police say he may be armed.

Anyone with information on Gurd’s whereabouts s asked to call 1-800-422-JAIL or leave a tip at crime stoppers of flint dot com.