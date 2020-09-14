Reward Offered for Information Solving Saginaw Homicide
source: Alpha Media Image Library
The State Police and Saginaw Major Crimes Unit is partnering with the family of homicide victim Jacob Lavere Leonard to offer a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved in his death.
Leonard, a 23-year-old man from Beaverton, was fatally shot around midnight on July 26, in the area of Madison and North Mason in Saginaw. Investigators think there were at least two people involved. A suspect vehicle was described as a dark-colored Cadillac sedan.
If you have any information, contact the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit, Det. Trooper David Murchie, at 989-385-6844 or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).