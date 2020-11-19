Reward Offered for Information on Wanted Man
(source: Crime Stoppers)
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted for multiple counts.
45-year-old Deandre Taray Talton is wanted on charges of assault with intent to murder, felony firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. He is also an habitual offender.
Talton is described as 5’10” and between 240-260 pounds. He is bald with a mustache and beard which is turning gray.
The reward is for up to $1,000. Anyone with information on Talton’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL or use the P3 mobile app.