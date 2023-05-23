WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Reward Offered for Information in Flint Double Homicide

By News Desk
May 23, 2023 6:00AM EDT
Share
Reward Offered for Information in Flint Double Homicide
Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information in a double homicide case in Flint in 2021.

21-year-old Erion Parker and 19-year-old Delano Smith were killed in a shooting May 21, 2021 at a party in the 3200 block of Holly Avenue. Police say no arrests have been made in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 1-800-422-JAIL. Information leading to an arrest could result in a $2,500 cash reward.

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw Man Charged in Wrong Way Police Chase
2

Police Searching for Missing Northern Michigan Teens
3

27-Year-Old Bay City Man Shot in Saginaw
4

Bridgeport Township Man Reported Missing Saturday
5

Fake Police Scam Making Rounds in Saginaw