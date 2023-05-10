Reward Offered for Information About Man Considered Armed and Dangerous

Police say a wanted 31-year-old man with ties to Saginaw and Flint is to be considered armed and dangerous.

A $1,000 reward has been issued by Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of Devon Lamont Morgan.

Morgan is described as black, 5′ 10″ tall, weighing 206 pounds. Authorities say he has been charged with weapon and drug possession charges. Anyone with information on Morgan’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-422-JAIL.