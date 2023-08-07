Reward Offered for Info on Missing Flint Area Woman

Police continue to search for a missing Flint area woman who disappeared more than 6 years ago.

Police say on December 2, 2016, Laquandra Slater was last seen in Flint Township. Her vehicle was discovered near Atherton and Van Slyke roads in Flint. Slater was 38 at the time of her disappearance, and would be around 44 now. She is black, fie foot four and around 180 pounds with multiple tattoos on her neck, arms and legs. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information on her whereabouts. Please call 1-800-422-JAIL.