      Weather Alert

Reward Offered for Fugitive Arrests

Michael Percha
Dec 17, 2019 @ 6:11am
(source: Crime Stoppers)

The State Police Fugitive Team is looking for two fugitives believed to be in the Saginaw or Bay City areas.

45-year-old Laura Jo Schempf is 5’5″ and 145 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. 54-year-old Norris Renard Jordan is 6’1″ and 180 ponds with gray hair and brown eyes. Jordan is wanted for dangerous drugs.

The fugitives are believed to be together. Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 dollars for information leading to an arrest.

Popular Posts
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
Listen to the Mrs.
U of M Football
The Success Of Bay City's Uptown Project Has Developers Looking To The East
100.5 and 790 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.COM: Programming Changes
Sports News