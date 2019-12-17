Reward Offered for Fugitive Arrests
(source: Crime Stoppers)
The State Police Fugitive Team is looking for two fugitives believed to be in the Saginaw or Bay City areas.
45-year-old Laura Jo Schempf is 5’5″ and 145 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. 54-year-old Norris Renard Jordan is 6’1″ and 180 ponds with gray hair and brown eyes. Jordan is wanted for dangerous drugs.
The fugitives are believed to be together. Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 dollars for information leading to an arrest.