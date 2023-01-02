Reward Increases for Two Year Old Huron County Homicide Investigation

Law enforcement in Huron County is approaching the 2 year anniversary of an unsolved murder, and are once again asking for help solving it.

According to the Huron County Sheriff’s Office, 59-year-old Ricky H. Bailey was shot inside his Verona Township home by two unidentified assailants on December 30, 2020. Since then, 9 other law enforcement agencies have assisted in the investigation, and a total of $4,600 has been pledged by family and friends for information about Bailey’s murder. The Sheriff’s Office says many tips have been offered, but nothing has come of them.

Anyone with information is asked to call (989) 269-6500, or the confidential TIPS line at (989) 269-2861.